SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
January 2, 2013 / 11:57 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index ended up 0.68 percent and the
broader NSE index gained 0.71 percent. The NSE index
rose to a two-year high in the session, breaching the key
psychological level of 6,000 at one point, after a U.S. deal on
its so-called fiscal cliff sparked broad buying, while financial
firms extended a recent rally on hopes for a rate cut this
month. 

    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
    The 10-year benchmark bond yield unchanged at 7.99 percent.
Yields had fallen 12 basis points (bps) in the previous two
sessions after the RBI shifted an auction scheduled this week to
February and said would buy bonds via open market operations.
 
      
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee ended stronger at 54.35/36 versus Tuesday's close
of 54.68/69. It rose to its strongest against the dollar in
nearly three weeks as optimism over the U.S. "fiscal cliff" deal
boosted risk assets globally, but greenback demand from oil
firms pulled the unit off the day's highs. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    The 1-year OIS rate was down 1 bp at 7.58 percent, while the
5-year rate was up 1 bp at 7.11 percent.

    CALL MONEY   
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate steady at 8.00/8.05 percent as
year-end demand fades. 
    
 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

