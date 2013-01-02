SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index ended up 0.68 percent and the broader NSE index gained 0.71 percent. The NSE index rose to a two-year high in the session, breaching the key psychological level of 6,000 at one point, after a U.S. deal on its so-called fiscal cliff sparked broad buying, while financial firms extended a recent rally on hopes for a rate cut this month. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year benchmark bond yield unchanged at 7.99 percent. Yields had fallen 12 basis points (bps) in the previous two sessions after the RBI shifted an auction scheduled this week to February and said would buy bonds via open market operations. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended stronger at 54.35/36 versus Tuesday's close of 54.68/69. It rose to its strongest against the dollar in nearly three weeks as optimism over the U.S. "fiscal cliff" deal boosted risk assets globally, but greenback demand from oil firms pulled the unit off the day's highs. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate was down 1 bp at 7.58 percent, while the 5-year rate was up 1 bp at 7.11 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate steady at 8.00/8.05 percent as year-end demand fades. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)