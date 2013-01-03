FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0400 GMT
January 3, 2013

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0400 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index up 0.14 percent and the broader NSE index 
gains 0.12 percent, tracking mild gains in other regional shares
but traders expect some consolidation after recent gains. 

    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
    The 10-year benchmark bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.98
percent as sentiment is broadly positive due to expectations of
a rate cut at the end of this month, absence of a bond sale this
week and up to 80 billion rupees of bond purchases by the RBI
through the open market scheduled for Friday. 
      
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee weaker at 54.44/45 per dollar versus its previous
close of 54.35/36 as some short-covering in the dollar kicks in
after the rupee's rise to three-week highs in the previous
session. Traders say some oil-related dollar demand also seen in
the market. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    The 1-year OIS rate flat at 7.58 percent, while the 5-year
rate down 1 bp at 7.10 percent.

    CALL MONEY   
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate at 8.10/8.15 percent versus its
previous close of 8.00/8.05 percent as demand is slightly higher
in the first week of the reporting fortnight. 
    
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

