SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0400 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index up 0.14 percent and the broader NSE index gains 0.12 percent, tracking mild gains in other regional shares but traders expect some consolidation after recent gains. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year benchmark bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.98 percent as sentiment is broadly positive due to expectations of a rate cut at the end of this month, absence of a bond sale this week and up to 80 billion rupees of bond purchases by the RBI through the open market scheduled for Friday. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weaker at 54.44/45 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.35/36 as some short-covering in the dollar kicks in after the rupee's rise to three-week highs in the previous session. Traders say some oil-related dollar demand also seen in the market. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate flat at 7.58 percent, while the 5-year rate down 1 bp at 7.10 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 8.10/8.15 percent versus its previous close of 8.00/8.05 percent as demand is slightly higher in the first week of the reporting fortnight. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)