FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0744 GMT
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 3, 2013 / 7:57 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0744 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index up 0.04 percent and the broader NSE index 
gains 0.06 percent. Technology shares lead the gains. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
    India's 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points (bps) at 7.97
percent on expectations of a rate cut this month. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee weaker at 54.43/44 per dollar versus its previous
close of 54.35/36 as some investors cover short dollar
positions. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    The 1-year OIS rate down 1 bp at 7.57 percent, while the
5-year rate down 2 bp at 7.09 percent.

    CALL MONEY   
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate at 8.10/8.15 percent versus its
previous close of 8.00/8.05 percent. 
    
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.