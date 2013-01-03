FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
January 3, 2013 / 12:05 PM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index ended up 0.26 percent and the broader NSE
index gained 0.27 percent, marking a third consecutive session
of gains that pushed indexes to their highest close in two
years, as expectations for better-than-expected quarterly
earnings lifted technology stocks such as Infosys. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
    India's 10-year bond yield was down 2 basis points (bps) at
7.97 percent on expectations of a rate cut this month and
limited supply during the January-March quarter. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee ended weaker at 54.49/50 per dollar versus its
previous close of 54.35/36 as investors rushed to cover short
dollar positions after the local currency hit its strongest
level in nearly three weeks in the previous session while
oil-related dollar demand also hurt. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    The 1-year OIS rate was 1 bp higher at 7.59 percent while
the 5-year rate was 1 bp up at 7.12 percent.

    CALL MONEY   
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate at 7.95/8.05 percent versus its
previous close of 8.00/8.05 percent. 
    
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

