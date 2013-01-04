FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0815 GMT
January 4, 2013 / 8:27 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0815 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index down 0.36 percent and the broader NSE
index falls 0.37 percent, tracking other regional markets and on
some profit-taking ahead of the weekend. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
    India's 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points (bps) at 7.95
percent on the back of replacement demand after traders bid to
sell bonds to the central bank at its open market bond purchase
auction. The results of the auction are due later in the
day. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    Rupee weaker at 54.97/98 per dollar versus its close of
54.49/50 on continued dollar short-covering, tracking weakness
in regional and domestic shares. Some oil-related dollar demand
also hurting the rupee. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    One-year overnight indexed swap (OIS) rate down 1 basis
point at 7.58 percent, while the 5-year rate steady at 7.12
percent.

    CALL MONEY   
    --------------------           
    India's three-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent versus its
close of 7.95/8.05 percent on Thursday. 
    
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

