FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 4, 2013 / 12:02 PM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    Indian shares edged higher on Friday to touch two-year
highs, posting their strongest weekly performance since the end
of November, as oil fims such as ONGC rose on hopes a proposed
change in government's pricing formula would boost gas prices. 
    India's BSE index rose 0.1 percent and the broader NSE index
was up 0.11 percent. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
    India's 10-year bond yield down 4 basis points (bps) at 7.93
percent, with yields posting their biggest weekly fall since
early July, on hopes of a rate cut as early as January and
limited supply. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    Rupee weaker at 55.07/08 per dollar versus its close of
54.49/50 on the back of dollar demand from oil and defence firms
as well as other companies while the global risk-off mood also
prompted short-covering of dollar positions. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    India's short-end 1-year rate ended at 7.58
percent, down 1 bp. The long-end 5-year OIS rate 
was 2 bps higher at 7.14 percent. 
    
    CALL MONEY   
    --------------------           
    India's three-day cash rate at 8.00/8.10 percent versus its
close of 7.95/8.05 percent on Thursday. 
    
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.