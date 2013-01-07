FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0700 GMT
January 7, 2013 / 7:16 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0700 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index fell 0.04 percent and the broader NSE
index was down 0.08 percent, led by profit-taking in banking
stocks.
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
    India's 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points (bps) at 7.90
percent, as the absence of a debt sale this week continues to
prompt investors to buy debt. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee snaps two days of losses to trade stronger, at
54.97/98 to a dollar versus its Friday close of 55.07/08.
Fund-related selling by foreign banks is matched by oil-related
demand from state-run companies, says a senior dealer. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    India's short-end 1-year rate 2 bps lower at
7.56 percent. The long-end 5-year OIS rate was
also 2 bps down at 7.12 percent. 
    
    CALL MONEY   
    --------------------           
    India's overnight call rate at 8.00/8.05 percent versus
Friday's three-day cash rate at 8.00/8.10 percent as the second
week of the reporting fortnight begins. 
    
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

