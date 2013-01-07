FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 7, 2013 / 12:05 PM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index fell 0.47 percent and the broader NSE
index was down 0.46 percent, as investors took profits in recent
out-performers such as State Bank of India after a
four-day winning streak had sent indexes to two-year highs.
        
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
    India's 10-year bond yield fell 3 basis points (bps) to 7.90
percent, as the absence of a debt sale this week continues to
prompt investors to buy debt. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee ended weaker at 55.23/24 to a dollar versus its
Friday close of 55.07/08, extending its losing streak to a third
session, dragged down by steady dollar demand from oil refiners
and a fall in local stocks. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    India's short-end 1-year rate up 1 bp at 7.59
percent. The long-end 5-year OIS rate 2 bps
higher at 7.16 percent. 
    
    CALL MONEY   
    --------------------           
    India's overnight call rate at 8.00/8.05 percent versus
Friday's three-day cash rate at 8.00/8.10 percent as the second
week of the reporting fortnight begins. 
    
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.