SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index fell 0.47 percent and the broader NSE index was down 0.46 percent, as investors took profits in recent out-performers such as State Bank of India after a four-day winning streak had sent indexes to two-year highs. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's 10-year bond yield fell 3 basis points (bps) to 7.90 percent, as the absence of a debt sale this week continues to prompt investors to buy debt. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended weaker at 55.23/24 to a dollar versus its Friday close of 55.07/08, extending its losing streak to a third session, dragged down by steady dollar demand from oil refiners and a fall in local stocks. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's short-end 1-year rate up 1 bp at 7.59 percent. The long-end 5-year OIS rate 2 bps higher at 7.16 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight call rate at 8.00/8.05 percent versus Friday's three-day cash rate at 8.00/8.10 percent as the second week of the reporting fortnight begins.