SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0700 GMT
January 8, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0700 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index down 0.22 percent and the broader NSE
index 0.31 percent lower, as caution prevails ahead of the
earnings starting this Friday which will remain key for the
near-term trend. Oil and gas stocks lower on profit-taking after
rising sharply over the last few sessions as the government
hinted towards fuel subsidy rationalisation. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
    India's benchmark 10-year bond seeing intermittent
profit-taking after rallying for 11 straight days. Yield
currently steady at Monday's close of 7.90 percent. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee little changed at 55.33/34 versus its previous
close of 55.23/24 and off the day's high of 55.05 as oil and
gold importers started buying dollars. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    The 1-year OIS rate 3 basis points (bps) lower at 7.56
percent while the 5-year rate up 2 bps at 7.18 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY   
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent steady at
its previous close on lower demand in the second week of the
reporting fortnight. 
    
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

