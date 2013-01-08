FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
January 8, 2013 / 12:05 PM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index ended up 0.26 percent and the broader NSE
index rose 0.22 percent. The rally was led by gains in defensive
shares, including index heavyweight ITC Ltd and as State Bank of
India rose after BofA Merrill upgraded the stock. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
    The 10-year yield, which had dropped to 7.87
percent, its lowest since Sept. 29, 2010 on Monday, closed up 1
basis point (bp) at 7.91 percent. The net fall in yields over
the last 12 sessions now stands at 24 bps. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee closed at 54.99/00
per dollar, stronger than Monday's close of 55.23/24, snapping
three sessions of losses. It fell to 55.38 in session at one
point, an over one-month low. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    The benchmark 5-year swap rate closed up 2
bps at 7.18 percent, while the 1-year rate 
closed down 2 bps at 7.57 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY   
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate closed at 8.00/8.10 percent
versus Monday's 8.00/8.05. 
    
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

