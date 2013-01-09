FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
January 9, 2013 / 8:16 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0801 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index is flat and the broader NSE index is down
0.10 percent. ITC and TCS shares are leading the fall while Tata
Motors leads gainers. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
    The 10-year yield is down 1 basis point at
7.90 percent ahead of December inflation data on Monday. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee is stronger at
54.85 per dollar compared with the previous close of
54.99/55.00. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    The benchmark 5-year swap rate is down 1 bp
at 7.17 percent while the 1-year rate is down 1
bp at 7.56 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY   
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent versus
Tuesday's close of 8.00/8.10 percent. 
    
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

