FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 9, 2013 / 12:10 PM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index ended down 0.38 percent at 19,666.59 and
the broader NSE index closed 0.5 percent lower at 5,971.50 as
two-wheeler makers such as Bajaj Auto retreated after an
industry body cut its estimates for motorcycle sales, while
software services exporters fell ahead of earnings announcement.
 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
    The 10-year yield closed down 1 basis point (bp) at 7.90
percent, extending a strong rally this month after the
government's hike in railway fares was seen as a positive
measure to contain fiscal deficit. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee closed stronger at 54.75/76
per dollar compared with the previous close of 54.99/55.00,
boosted largely due to dollar sales by a large petrochemical
firm which helped offset the demand for the greenback from oil
firms. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    The benchmark 5-year swap rate ended down 2 bps at 7.16
percent while the 1-year rate closed 2 bps lower at 7.55
percent. 
        
    CALL MONEY   
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate ended at 8.05/8.10 percent
versus Tuesday's close of 8.00/8.10 percent. 
    
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.