SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index ended down 0.38 percent at 19,666.59 and the broader NSE index closed 0.5 percent lower at 5,971.50 as two-wheeler makers such as Bajaj Auto retreated after an industry body cut its estimates for motorcycle sales, while software services exporters fell ahead of earnings announcement. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year yield closed down 1 basis point (bp) at 7.90 percent, extending a strong rally this month after the government's hike in railway fares was seen as a positive measure to contain fiscal deficit. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee closed stronger at 54.75/76 per dollar compared with the previous close of 54.99/55.00, boosted largely due to dollar sales by a large petrochemical firm which helped offset the demand for the greenback from oil firms. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate ended down 2 bps at 7.16 percent while the 1-year rate closed 2 bps lower at 7.55 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate ended at 8.05/8.10 percent versus Tuesday's close of 8.00/8.10 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)