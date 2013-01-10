SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0425 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index up 0.31 percent and the broader NSE index 0.3 percent higher, helped by gains in oil marketing companies. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year yield steady at 7.90 percent after opening higher on comments by a central bank deputy governor that the RBI was considering cutting banks' held-to-maturity limit in bonds. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 54.67/68 per dollar compared with the previous close of 54.75/76, boosted by strong China trade data. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate down 1 bp at 7.15 percent while the 1-year rate also 1 bp lower at 7.54 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent, same as previous close. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)