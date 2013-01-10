SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0700 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index is up 0.11 percent and the broader NSE index is higher 0.1 percent, helped by gains in oil companies. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year yield is 2 basis points (bps) down at 7.88 percent as traders remain hopeful of at least a 25 basis points cut in interest rates later this month. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee is stronger at 54.57/58 per dollar compared with the previous close of 54.75/76, as strong custodian flows continue. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate is steady at 7.16 percent while the 1-year rate is 1 basis point lower at 7.54 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate is steady at 8.05/8.10 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)