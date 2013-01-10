SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index closed down 0.02 percent at 19,663.55 while the broader NSE index dropped 0.05 percent to 5,968.65, as software services exporters fell ahead of quarterly results while cement makers slipped on near-term outlook concerns. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year benchmark bond yield closed down 2 basis points (bps) at 7.88 percent as traders remained hopeful of at least a 25 basis point cut in interest rates later this month while the hike in rail fares and proposal to gradually raise state-set fuel prices also aided sentiments. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee closed stronger at 54.56/57 per dollar compared with the previous close of 54.75/76, as continued capital inflows helped offset steady dollar demand from oil refiners. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate closed up 2 bps at 7.18 percent while the 1-year rate ended steady at 7.55 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate closed little lower at 7.95/8.05 percent from 8.05/8.10 percent on Wednesday on slightly lesser demand a day before the reporting Friday. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)