SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0410 GMT
January 11, 2013 / 4:21 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0410 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index up 0.57 percent at 19,776.02 while the
broader NSE index 0.36 percent higher at 5,990.00, after Infosys
results beat estimates and the company raised its outlook. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
    The 10-year benchmark bond yield down 2 basis points (bps)
at 7.86 percent, largely driven by continued investor demand.
Traders are now focussing on the November factory data due 0530
GMT with any sharp fall likely to cement rate cut hopes in the
Jan. 29 policy review. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee stronger at 54.51/52 per
dollar compared with the previous close of 54.56/57, tracking
the euro after ECB held rates steady and gave no indication of a
near term cut, resulting in the common currency having its
biggest daily gain in five months. Gains in the domestic
sharemarket also aiding. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    The benchmark 5-year swap rate up 2 bps at 7.20 percent
while the 1-year rate steady at 7.55 percent. 
        
    CALL MONEY   
    --------------------           
    India's cash rate little higher at 8.05/8.10 percent
compared with 7.95/8.05 percent at close on Thursday on some
last minute demand on the last day of the reporting fortnight.
 
    
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

