SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
January 11, 2013 / 12:05 PM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index ended flat at 19,663.64 while the broader
NSE index closed down 0.29 percent at 5,951.30, as caution ahead
of a key inflation report next week that will help determine the
outlook for interest rates hit lenders such as State Bank of
India and spurred profit-taking in recent outperformers such as
ONGC. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
    The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended down 1 basis point
(bp) at 7.87 percent as investors continued to aggressively
build long positions anticipating a rate cut at the end of this
month. The weak industrial output data bolstered the case for
the central bank to cut interest rates though the inflation data
on Monday is likely to be the key for cementing views. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 54.7550/7650
per dollar compared with the previous close of 54.56/57, as
factory output contracted and exports fell for an eighth
straight month, highlighting the currency's vulnerability to a
weak economy despite sustained capital inflows. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    The benchmark 5-year swap rate ended flat at 7.18 percent
while the 1-year rate ended 2 bps lower at 7.53 percent. 
        
    CALL MONEY   
    --------------------           
    India's cash rate closed little changed at 7.90/7.95 percent
compared with 7.95/8.05 percent at close on Thursday on the last
day of the reporting fortnight. 
    
 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

