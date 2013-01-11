SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index ended flat at 19,663.64 while the broader NSE index closed down 0.29 percent at 5,951.30, as caution ahead of a key inflation report next week that will help determine the outlook for interest rates hit lenders such as State Bank of India and spurred profit-taking in recent outperformers such as ONGC. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended down 1 basis point (bp) at 7.87 percent as investors continued to aggressively build long positions anticipating a rate cut at the end of this month. The weak industrial output data bolstered the case for the central bank to cut interest rates though the inflation data on Monday is likely to be the key for cementing views. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 54.7550/7650 per dollar compared with the previous close of 54.56/57, as factory output contracted and exports fell for an eighth straight month, highlighting the currency's vulnerability to a weak economy despite sustained capital inflows. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate ended flat at 7.18 percent while the 1-year rate ended 2 bps lower at 7.53 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate closed little changed at 7.90/7.95 percent compared with 7.95/8.05 percent at close on Thursday on the last day of the reporting fortnight. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)