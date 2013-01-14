FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0425 GMT
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Derivatives RSS
January 14, 2013 / 4:41 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0425 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index is up 0.42 percent at 19,746.82 while the
broader NSE index is 0.30 percent higher at 5,969.55, led by
gains in technology shares following better-than-expected
Infosys results on Friday and ahead of TCS report later in the
day. Traders are also awaiting the inflation data due around
noon. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
    The 10-year benchmark bond yield is down 1 basis point (bp)
at 7.86 percent with traders awaiting the inflation data due
around noon for cementing views on the likely central bank rate
action at the end of this month.  
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee is little changed at
54.76/77 versus its previous close of 54.7550/7650 as negative
sentiment due to losses in most regional shares and currencies
gets offset by broad weakness in the dollar against majors and
mild gains in the domestic sharemarket. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    The benchmark 5-year swap rate is down 1 bp at 7.17 percent
while the 1-year rate is steady at 7.53 percent. 
        
    CALL MONEY   
    --------------------           
    India's one-day cash rate is slightly higher at 8.00/8.10
percent versus Friday's close of 7.90/7.95 percent on higher
demand at the start of a fresh reporting fortnight. 
    
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.