SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0745 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index is up 0.92 percent while the broader NSE index is 0.9 percent higher, after the country deferred implementation of controversial rules on tax avoidance until 2016 and after a slower-than-expected rise in inflation cemented hopes of an interest rate cut this month. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year benchmark bond yield is down 7 basis points (bps) at 7.80 percent after headline inflation slowed down to its lowest level in three years, hardening expectations for an interest rate cut by the central bank later this month to boost an economy that is set to post its slowest growth in a decade. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee is at 54.58/60 versus its previous close of 54.7550/7650 after December inflation slowed to a three-year low. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate is down 1 bp at 7.17 percent while the 1-year rate is down 4 bps at 7.49 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate is slightly higher at 8.05/8.10 percent versus Friday's close of 7.90/7.95 percent on higher demand at the start of a fresh reporting fortnight. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)