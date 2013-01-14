FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0745 GMT
#Financials
STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index is up 0.92 percent while the broader NSE
index is 0.9 percent higher, after the country deferred
implementation of controversial rules on tax avoidance until
2016 and after a slower-than-expected rise in inflation cemented
hopes of an interest rate cut this month. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
    The 10-year benchmark bond yield is down 7 basis points
(bps) at 7.80 percent after headline inflation slowed down to
its lowest level in three years, hardening expectations for an
interest rate cut by the central bank later this month to boost
an economy that is set to post its slowest growth in a decade. 
  
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee is at 54.58/60 versus its
previous close of 54.7550/7650 after December inflation slowed
to a three-year low. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    The benchmark 5-year swap rate is down 1 bp at 7.17 percent
while the 1-year rate is down 4 bps at 7.49 percent. 
        
    CALL MONEY   
    --------------------           
    India's one-day cash rate is slightly higher at 8.05/8.10
percent versus Friday's close of 7.90/7.95 percent on higher
demand at the start of a fresh reporting fortnight. 
    
 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

