SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0425 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index is up 0.15 percent at 19,936.97 while the broader NSE index rises 0.18 percent to 6,034.75, tracking mild gains in other Asian shares. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year benchmark bond yield is steady at 7.80 percent as investors are taking a breather after the yields dropped to their lowest level in 29 months in the previous session. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee is at 54.47/48 per dollar compared with its previous close of 54.495/505, following the central bank's decision to start an export dollar credit facility. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate is down 2 basis points at 7.10 percent while the 1-year rate is steady at 7.48 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate is at 8.05/8.10 percent, little changed from its previous close of 8.00/8.10 percent as demand stays higher at the start of a fresh reporting fortnight. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)