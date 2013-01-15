FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0738 GMT
January 15, 2013 / 7:46 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0738 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index and NSE index flat. ITC, leading
the gains, is up 1.8 percent.  
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
    The 10-year benchmark bond yield up 1 bps at 7.81 percent.
Standard Chartered Bank revises target for 10-year yield
 to 7.50 percent after 7.80 percent target was
reached. 
 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee is at 54.64/65 per dollar
compared with its previous close of 54.495/505, following the
central bank's decision to start an export dollar credit
facility. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    The benchmark 5-year swap rate is down 2 basis points at
7.10 percent while the 1-year rate up 1 bps at 7.49 percent. 
        
    CALL MONEY   
    --------------------           
    India's one-day cash rate is at 8.05/8.10 percent, little
changed from its previous close of 8.00/8.10 percent as demand
stays higher at the start of a fresh reporting fortnight. 
    
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

