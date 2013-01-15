SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0738 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index and NSE index flat. ITC, leading the gains, is up 1.8 percent. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year benchmark bond yield up 1 bps at 7.81 percent. Standard Chartered Bank revises target for 10-year yield to 7.50 percent after 7.80 percent target was reached. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee is at 54.64/65 per dollar compared with its previous close of 54.495/505, following the central bank's decision to start an export dollar credit facility. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate is down 2 basis points at 7.10 percent while the 1-year rate up 1 bps at 7.49 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate is at 8.05/8.10 percent, little changed from its previous close of 8.00/8.10 percent as demand stays higher at the start of a fresh reporting fortnight. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)