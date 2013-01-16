FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0441 GMT
January 16, 2013 / 4:56 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0441 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index is up 0.6 percent and the NSE index is
down 0.08 percent on profit booking in technology stocks. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
    The 10-year benchmark bond yield is up 3
basis points at 7.86 percent after the central bank chief was
cited by Bloomberg News as saying that inflation was still high
and that there was no room for monetary stimulus. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee is at 54.74/75 per dollar
compared with its previous close of 54.6150/6250, as traders
cover short positions, tracking a risk off mood in Asia while
some dollar demand from oil companies also boosts. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    The benchmark 5-year swap rate is up 3 bps at 7.13 percent
while the 1-year rate is higher 5 bps at 7.54 percent. 
        
    CALL MONEY   
    --------------------           
    India's one-day cash rate is steady at 8.05/8.10 percent.
 
    
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

