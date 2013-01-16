FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0700 GMT
January 16, 2013 / 7:16 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0700 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index is down 0.29 percent and the NSE index is
down 0.36 percent on profit-taking in technology stocks, while
rate-sensitive stocks fell after the central bank chief was
reported by media as saying inflation was "still quite high",
denting hopes of a 50 basis points rate cut this month. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
    The 10-year benchmark bond yield is up 3
basis points at 7.86 percent after the central bank chief was
cited by Bloomberg News as saying that inflation was still high
and that there was no room for monetary stimulus. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee is at 54.78/79 per dollar,
weaker from its previous close of 54.6150/6250, as traders cover
short positions, tracking a risk-off mood in Asia, while some
dollar demand from oil companies also boosts. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    The benchmark 5-year swap rate is up 4 bps at 7.14 percent,
while the 1-year rate is 7 bps higher at 7.56 percent. 
        
    CALL MONEY   
    --------------------           
    India's one-day cash rate is steady at 8.05/8.10 percent.
 
    
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)


