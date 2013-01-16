FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
January 16, 2013 / 11:56 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index down 0.85 percent and the NSE index is
down 0.9 percent, snapping two days of gains, led by declines in
rate-sensitive stocks such as ICICI Bank, after media reports
that the central bank chief raised concerns about the high
inflation, denting hopes of a rate cut this month.  
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
    The 10-year benchmark bond yield is up 5
basis points at 7.88 percent after the central bank chief was
cited by Bloomberg News as saying there was no room for monetary
stimulus. Dealers have scaled back their expectations of the
quantum of rate cut to 25 bps from 50 bps. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee ended at 54.69/70 per
dollar, weaker from its previous close of 54.6150/6250, as
dollar demand from oil firms and weak regional risk sentiment
prompted investors to cover short positions on the greenback.
 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    The benchmark 5-year swap rate is up 5 bps at 7.15 percent,
while the 1-year rate is 8 bps higher at 7.57 percent. 
        
    CALL MONEY   
    --------------------           
    India's one-day cash rate ends marginally higher at
8.10/8.20 percent versus 8.05/8.10 percent on Tuesday. 
    
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

