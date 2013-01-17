SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0410 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index up 0.34 percent at 19,884.85 points and the NSE index 0.35 percent higher at 6,022.95 points, led by gains in auto shares which rebounded after a steep fall on Wednesday. But sentiment will remain cautious ahead of the central bank's policy review later this month and amid key earnings. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year benchmark bond yield steady at its previous close of 7.88 percent, after rising 1 basis point in early deals, after a report says central bank governor reiterates warning on inflation. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee marginally weaker at 54.71/72 per dollar from 54.69/70 on the back of dollar demand from oil firms but gains in domestic shares helps limit the fall. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate steady at 7.15 percent, while the 1-year rate also unchanged at 7.57 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate little changed at 8.05/8.10 percent from 8.10/8.20 percent at close on Wednesday. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)