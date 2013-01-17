FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0410 GMT
#Financials
January 17, 2013 / 4:21 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0410 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index up 0.34 percent at 19,884.85 points and
the NSE index 0.35 percent higher at 6,022.95 points, led by
gains in auto shares which rebounded after a steep fall on
Wednesday. But sentiment will remain cautious ahead of the
central bank's policy review later this month and amid key
earnings. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
    The 10-year benchmark bond yield steady at its previous
close of 7.88 percent, after rising 1 basis point in early
deals, after a report says central bank governor reiterates
warning on inflation. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee marginally weaker at
54.71/72 per dollar from 54.69/70 on the back of dollar demand
from oil firms but gains in domestic shares helps limit the
fall. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    The benchmark 5-year swap rate steady at 7.15 percent, while
the 1-year rate also unchanged at 7.57 percent. 
        
    CALL MONEY   
    --------------------           
    India's one-day cash rate little changed at 8.05/8.10
percent from 8.10/8.20 percent at close on Wednesday. 
    
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
