SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0710 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index is up 0.5 percent and the NSE index is 0.46 percent higher, as technology shares gain after HCL Technologies Ltd beat estimates with a 68.4 percent jump in quarterly profit. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year benchmark bond yield is steady at 7.88 percent, after rising 1 basis point (bp) in early deals, after a report said central bank governor reiterated his warning on inflation. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee is marginally weaker at 54.70/71 per dollar compared with 54.69/70 on Wednesday on the back of dollar demand from oil firms but gains in domestic shares help limit the fall. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate is down 1 bp at 7.14 percent, while the 1-year rate is higher 1 bp at 7.58 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate is little changed at 8.05/8.10 percent from 8.10/8.20 percent at close on Wednesday. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)