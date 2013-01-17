FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
January 17, 2013 / 7:46 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0710 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index is up 0.5 percent and the NSE index is
0.46 percent higher, as technology shares gain after HCL
Technologies Ltd beat estimates with a 68.4 percent
jump in quarterly profit.  
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
    The 10-year benchmark bond yield is steady at 7.88 percent,
after rising 1 basis point (bp) in early deals, after a report
said central bank governor reiterated his warning on inflation.
 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee is marginally weaker at
54.70/71 per dollar compared with 54.69/70 on Wednesday on the
back of dollar demand from oil firms but gains in domestic
shares help limit the fall. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    The benchmark 5-year swap rate is down 1 bp at 7.14 percent,
while the 1-year rate is higher 1 bp at 7.58 percent. 
        
    CALL MONEY   
    --------------------           
    India's one-day cash rate is little changed at 8.05/8.10
percent from 8.10/8.20 percent at close on Wednesday. 
    
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
