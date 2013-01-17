FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
#Financials
January 17, 2013 / 11:52 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index ends up 0.74 percent and the NSE index
ended up 0.62 percent higher, led by gains in state-run oil
companies after the government allowed them to set diesel
prices. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
    The 10-year benchmark bond yield ends 4 basis points (bps)
lower at 7.84 percent, after state-run refiners were allowed to
set diesel prices, a move that will help cut the nation's
bloated subsidy bill. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The Indian rupee rose to its highest level in more than a
month as the move to partially deregulate diesel prices raised
expectations the fiscal deficit would come down.
    The partially convertible rupee ended at 54.385/395 per
dollar, stronger than 54.69/70 on Wednesday. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    The benchmark 5-year swap rate is down 1 bp at 7.14 percent,
while the 1-year rate is also 1 bp lower at 7.56 percent. 
        
    CALL MONEY   
    --------------------           
    India's one-day cash rate is little changed at 8.05/8.15
percent from 8.10/8.20 percent at close on Wednesday. 
    
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
