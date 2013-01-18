FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0720 GMT
January 18, 2013 / 7:40 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0720 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index up 0.44 percent and the NSE index 0.45
percent higher, led by gains in state-run oil companies for a
second day after the government allowed them to set diesel
prices. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
    The 10-year benchmark bond yield 2 basis points (bps) lower
at 7.82 percent, after state-run refiners were allowed to set
diesel prices, a move that would help cut the nation's bloated
subsidy bill and bring down the fiscal deficit. Traders will now
await the auction results for further direction. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 53.95/96 per dollar
versus its previous close of 54.385/395, tracking gains in most
other regional currencies and shares. The diesel price hike also
boosts sentiment. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    The benchmark 5-year swap rate up 1 bps at 7.15 percent,
while the 1-year rate 1 bp lower at 7.55 percent. 
        
    CALL MONEY   
    --------------------           
    India's three-day cash rate little changed at 8.00/8.05
percent from 8.05/8.15 percent on Thursday. 
    
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
