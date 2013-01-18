FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
January 18, 2013 / 12:06 PM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index up 0.38 percent and the NSE index 0.42
percent higher, led by gains in state-owned oil and gas
companies such as ONGC, which surged for a second consecutive
session after the government's diesel price hike was seen
reducing their subsidy burden. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
    The 10-year benchmark bond yield 2 basis points (bps) higher
at 7.86 percent, as dealers chose to focus on the central bank's
rate decision later this month and took profits on recent gains
triggered by the government's move to allow fuel retailers to
raise prices. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 53.71/72 per dollar
versus its previous close of 54.385/395, to its highest level in
two-and-a-half months, gaining for a second straight week, as
the government's decision to partially deregulate diesel and a
broad risk-on sentiment globally boosted the currency. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    The benchmark 5-year swap rate up 1 bps at 7.15 percent,
while the 1-year rate flat at 7.56 percent. 
        
    CALL MONEY   
    --------------------           
    India's three-day cash rate little changed at 8.00/8.10
percent from 8.05/8.15 percent on Thursday. 
    
 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

