SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0710 GMT
January 21, 2013 / 7:31 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0710 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index up 0.2 percent and the NSE index 0.1
percent higher, led by gains in Reliance Industries after
better-than-expected third-quarter earnings. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
    The 10-year benchmark bond yield 1 basis point (bp) lower at
7.85 percent, in the absence of any fresh triggers, with volumes
slightly lower as compared with recent weeks. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee weaker at 53.92/93 per
dollar versus its previous close of 53.71/72, on dollar demand
by oil refiners at lower levels. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    The benchmark 5-year swap rate 3 bps lower at 7.12 percent,
while the 1-year rate also down 2 bps at 7.54 percent. 
        
    CALL MONEY   
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent versus 
three-day cash rate close at 8.00/8.10. 
    
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
