SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0710 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index up 0.2 percent and the NSE index 0.1 percent higher, led by gains in Reliance Industries after better-than-expected third-quarter earnings. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year benchmark bond yield 1 basis point (bp) lower at 7.85 percent, in the absence of any fresh triggers, with volumes slightly lower as compared with recent weeks. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 53.92/93 per dollar versus its previous close of 53.71/72, on dollar demand by oil refiners at lower levels. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate 3 bps lower at 7.12 percent, while the 1-year rate also down 2 bps at 7.54 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent versus three-day cash rate close at 8.00/8.10. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)