SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
#Financials
January 21, 2013 / 11:57 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index up 0.31 percent and the NSE index 0.3
percent higher, on rising optimism about corporate profits after
Reliance Industries and ITC became the latest blue chips to post
better-than-expected earnings. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
    The 10-year benchmark bond yield flat at 7.86 percent, but
continued to climb from a 29-month low hit last week for most of
the session, as investors continued to book profits on growing
caution ahead of the central bank's policy review on Jan. 29.
 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee weaker at 53.765/775 per
dollar versus its previous close of 53.71/72, retreating from a
two-and-a-half-month high hit earlier in the session and
snapping two sessions of gains, due to sustained dollar demand
by oil refiners. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    The benchmark 5-year swap rate 2 bps lower at 7.13 percent,
while the 1-year rate down 2 bps at 7.54 percent. 
    
    CALL MONEY   
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate unchanged at 8.00/8.10 percent
from its Friday close. 
    
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

