SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0430 GMT
#Financials
January 22, 2013 / 4:46 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0430 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index is up 0.09 percent at 20,119.24 and the
NSE index is 0.15 percent higher at 6,091.45, tracking gains in
other Asian markets. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
    The 10-year benchmark bond yield is flat at 7.86 percent,
but yields may rise later in the day as investors book profits
ahead of the central bank's policy review on Jan. 29. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee is stronger at 53.46/47 per
dollar versus its close of 53.765/775 on Monday after the
government hikes gold import tax as it would reduce the demand
for gold and indirectly the dollar. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    The benchmark 5-year swap rate is 1 basis point (bp) lower
at 7.12 percent while the 1-year rate is down 1 bp at 7.53
percent. 
    
    CALL MONEY   
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate is at 8.05/8.10 percent, little
changed from 8.00/8.10 percent at close on Monday. 
    
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
