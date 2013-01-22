FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0742 GMT
#Financials
January 22, 2013 / 7:56 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0742 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index is down 0.17 percent and the NSE index is
0.18 percent lower, led by profit-taking in technology shares
such as Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services
. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is
lower 2 basis points at 7.84 percent on the absence of fresh
supply this week. Traders are keenly awaiting comments from the
Finance Minister P. Chidambaram who is speaking at an investor
conference in Hong Kong. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee is stronger at 53.58/59 per
dollar versus its previous close of 53.765/775 on Monday as the
government raised import tax on gold which is expected to reduce
the demand for gold. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    The benchmark 5-year swap rate is 1 basis point (bp) lower
at 7.12 percent while the 1-year rate is down 2 bps at 7.52
percent. 
    
    CALL MONEY   
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate is at 8.05/8.10 percent, little
changed from 8.00/8.10 percent at close on Monday. 
    
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

