FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Derivatives RSS
January 22, 2013 / 12:31 PM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index ended 0.6 percent lower, at
19,981.57. The broader NSE index fell 0.56 percent, to
end at 6,048.50, as Hindustan Unilever slumped after posting
disappointing volumes growth, while Cairn India Ltd was hit by
worries about a slower production ramp-up in a key block. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down
1 basis point (bp) at 7.85 percent after moving in a 7.83 
percent to 7.87 percent band. Investors cautiously 
rebalanced portfolios ahead of the central bank's policy review 
next week with comments from the finance minister barely aiding 
sentiment. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    Rupee ends at 53.81/82 per dollar versus 53.765/775 on
Monday. The Indian rupee came off near three-month highs to end
lower on Tuesday after gains from the government's move to raise
the import tax on gold were erased by dollar demand from
state-run banks and weak equities. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    The benchmark 5-year swap ended 1 basis point (bp) lower at
7.12 percent while the 1-year rate ended 1 bps down 7.53
percent. 
    
    CALL MONEY   
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate closed at 8.05/8.10 percent on
Tuesday versus Monday's close at 8.00/8.10 percent. 
    
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.