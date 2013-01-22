SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ended 0.6 percent lower, at 19,981.57. The broader NSE index fell 0.56 percent, to end at 6,048.50, as Hindustan Unilever slumped after posting disappointing volumes growth, while Cairn India Ltd was hit by worries about a slower production ramp-up in a key block. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 1 basis point (bp) at 7.85 percent after moving in a 7.83 percent to 7.87 percent band. Investors cautiously rebalanced portfolios ahead of the central bank's policy review next week with comments from the finance minister barely aiding sentiment. RUPEE -------------- Rupee ends at 53.81/82 per dollar versus 53.765/775 on Monday. The Indian rupee came off near three-month highs to end lower on Tuesday after gains from the government's move to raise the import tax on gold were erased by dollar demand from state-run banks and weak equities. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap ended 1 basis point (bp) lower at 7.12 percent while the 1-year rate ended 1 bps down 7.53 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate closed at 8.05/8.10 percent on Tuesday versus Monday's close at 8.00/8.10 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)