SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0400 GMT
#Financials
January 23, 2013 / 4:21 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0400 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index is up 0.25 percent and the
broader NSE index is 0.26 percent higher, tracking Asian
stocks. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield is 1 basis
point (bp) higher at 7.86 percent on profit-taking ahead of the
Reserve Bank of India's policy review on Jan. 29. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee is at 53.67/68 per dollar versus 53.81/82 on
Tuesday. Dealers said the RBI move on easing access to foreign
exchange for exporters is unlikely to have much impact on the
pair, but signals greater comfort of the central bank on INR
levels. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    The benchmark 5-year swap rate is up 1 bp at 7.13 percent
while the 1-year rate is unchanged at 7.53 percent. 
    
    CALL MONEY   
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate is flat at 8.05/8.10 percent.
 
    
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
