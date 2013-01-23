FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
January 23, 2013 / 11:57 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index rose 0.23 percent to
20,026.61 and the broader NSE index was 0.1 percent
higher at 6,054.30 points, led by gains in Bharti Airtel after
the company raised call charges, but sentiments remain
constrained ahead of key company results and a critical central
bank decision on interest rates next week. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield ends 1
basis point (bp) higher at 7.86 percent as investors continued
to trim positions heading into the policy with the central bank
governor's comments from last week continuing to haunt debt
investors. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee ends stronger at 53.665/675 per dollar versus its
previous close of 53.81/82, helped by gains in euro and foreign
fund-related selling, with the currency drawing comfort from the
central bank's move to ease access to the forex market for
exporters. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    The benchmark 5-year swap rate ends up 2 bps at 7.14 percent
while the 1-year rate also ends 2 bps higher at 7.55 percent. 
    
    CALL MONEY   
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate ends largely unchanged at
8.00/8.10 pct versus 8.05/8.10 percent at last close. 
    
 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

