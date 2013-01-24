SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0400 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index is down 0.16 percent at 19,994.85 and the broader NSE index is 0.2 percent lower at 6,042.40, led by losses in Tata Motors with weakness in other Asian markets adding to the downward pressure. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield is steady at 7.86 percent as investors remain cautious ahead of the central bank's policy review on Tuesday where it is widely expected to cut rates by 25 basis points (bps). RUPEE -------------- The rupee is weaker at 53.77/78 per dollar against its Wednesday's close of 53.665/675, tracking losses in the domestic sharemarket and as traders cover short dollar positions heading into the long weekend. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate is down 1 bp at 7.13 percent while the 1-year rate is 1 bp lower at 7.54 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's four-day cash rate is at 8.00/8.05 percent versus its previous close of 8.00/8.10 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)