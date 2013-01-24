FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0400 GMT
January 24, 2013 / 4:11 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0400 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index is down 0.16 percent at 19,994.85
and the broader NSE index is 0.2 percent lower at 6,042.40, led
by losses in Tata Motors with weakness in other Asian markets
adding to the downward pressure. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield is steady at 7.86 percent
as investors remain cautious ahead of the central bank's policy
review on Tuesday where it is widely expected to cut rates by 25
basis points (bps). 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee is weaker at 53.77/78 per dollar against its
Wednesday's close of 53.665/675, tracking losses in the domestic
sharemarket and as traders cover short dollar positions heading
into the long weekend. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    The benchmark 5-year swap rate is down 1 bp at 7.13 percent
while the 1-year rate is 1 bp lower at 7.54 percent. 
    
    CALL MONEY   
    --------------------           
    India's four-day cash rate is at 8.00/8.05 percent versus
its previous close of 8.00/8.10 percent. 
    
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

