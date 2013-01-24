FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0756 GMT
January 24, 2013 / 8:11 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0756 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index is down 0.47 percent, the broader
NSE index is 0.52 percent lower, led by losses in Tata Motors.
 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
    The 10-year bond yield is flat at 7.86 
percent after moving in the range of 7.85 percent to 7.87
percent so far in the session. The bond market is shut on Friday
due to a local holiday. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee is weaker at 53.86/87 per dollar against its
Wednesday's close of 53.665/675, tracking a further decline in
the domestic share market and on the back of a strong dollar
demand from oil firms. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    The benchmark 5-year swap rate is down 2 basis points (bps)
at 7.12 percent while the 1-year rate is 2 bps lower at 7.53
percent.
    
    CALL MONEY   
    --------------------           
    India's four-day cash rate is unchanged at 8.00/8.010
percent. 
    
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
