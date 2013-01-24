FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
#Financials
January 24, 2013 / 1:56 PM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index ends down 0.51 percent, the broader
NSE index is 0.58 percent lower with Tata Motors Ltd 
slumping after the company issued a profit warning at its key
Jaguar Land Rover unit, while Reliance Industries 
retreated as an expected increase in gas prices may be less
favourable to private companies. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    The 10-year bond yield ends up 2 bps at the
day's high of 7.88  percent as dealers preferred to stay light
on uncertainty over the central bank's monetary policy decision
due on Tuesday. The bond market is shut on Friday due to a local
holiday. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee ends weaker at 53.68/69 per dollar against its
Wednesday's close of 53.665/675, on strong dollar demand from
oil companies. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    The benchmark 5-year swap rate ends flat at 7.14 percent
while the 1-year rate is 1 bp higher at 7.56 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's four-day cash rate ends at 8.00/8.05 percent, little
changed from previous close of 8.00/8.10 percent. 
    
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
