SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ends down 0.51 percent, the broader NSE index is 0.58 percent lower with Tata Motors Ltd slumping after the company issued a profit warning at its key Jaguar Land Rover unit, while Reliance Industries retreated as an expected increase in gas prices may be less favourable to private companies. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year bond yield ends up 2 bps at the day's high of 7.88 percent as dealers preferred to stay light on uncertainty over the central bank's monetary policy decision due on Tuesday. The bond market is shut on Friday due to a local holiday. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ends weaker at 53.68/69 per dollar against its Wednesday's close of 53.665/675, on strong dollar demand from oil companies. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate ends flat at 7.14 percent while the 1-year rate is 1 bp higher at 7.56 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's four-day cash rate ends at 8.00/8.05 percent, little changed from previous close of 8.00/8.10 percent.