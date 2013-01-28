FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0410GMT
#Financials
January 28, 2013 / 4:21 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0410GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index is up 0.09 percent while the broader
NSE index is 0.09 percent higher, led by gains in rate-sensitive
auto shares ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's rate decision
on Tuesday. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    The 10-year bond yield is 1 basis point (bp)
lower at 7.87 percent ahead of the RBI's rate setting meet.
Dealers will also await clues from the central bank's
macroeconomic report due at 1130 GMT. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee is weaker at 53.84/85 per dollar against its
Thursday's close of 53.68/69, tracking weakness in most Asian
currencies versus the dollar. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    The benchmark 5-year swap rate is unchanged at 7.14 percent
while the 1-year rate is 1 bp lower at 7.55 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate is at 8.05/8.10 percent versus 
Thursday's close of 8.00/8.05 percent. 
    
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
