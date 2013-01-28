FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
#Financials
January 28, 2013 / 11:52 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index ended flat at 20,103.35 while the
broader NSE index also closed unchanged at 6,074.80, as gains in
some interest rate-sensitive stocks such as ICICI Bank 
and DLF, a day before the central bank is widely
expected to ease monetary policy, were offset by profit-taking
in oil and gas stocks. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    The 10-year bond yield 2 basis points (bps)
lower at 7.86 percent as dealers anticipated the first cut in
interest rates in nine months when the central bank meets on
Tuesday to review monetary policy. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee is weaker at 53.91/92 per dollar against its
Thursday's close of 53.68/69, posting its biggest single-day
fall in three weeks, on the back of heavy dollar buying by oil
firms and other importers looking to meet month-end demand,
while weak regional sentiment added to the downside. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    The benchmark 5-year swap rate is unmoved at 7.14 percent
while the 1-year rate is flat at 7.56 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate is at 8.00/8.10 percent versus 
Thursday's close of 8.00/8.05 percent. 
    
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

