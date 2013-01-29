FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0400 GMT
January 29, 2013 / 4:12 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0400 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index is down 0.10 percent at 20,082.35
while the broader NSE index drops 0.06 percent to 6,071.25, with
traders preferring to stay on the sidelines ahead of the central
bank's monetary policy review decision due at 0530 GMT. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    The 10-year bond yield is up 3 basis points (bps) at 7.89
percent after a central bank report said sustained fiscal
consolidation was needed to create room for monetary easing,
raising doubts about whether it would cut interest rates later
in the day as widely expected. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee is unchanged at 53.91/92 per dollar as month-end
dollar demand gets offset by positive sentiment on the back of
gains in regional shares. Cautiousness also prevails ahead of
the central bank's policy review. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    The benchmark 5-year swap rate is up 1 bp at 7.15 percent
while the 1-year rate is up 2 bps at 7.58 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate is at 8.05/8.10 percent versus
its Monday's close of 8.00/8.10 percent on higher demand for
cash in the first week of a fresh reporting fortnight. 
    
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

