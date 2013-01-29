SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0400 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index is down 0.10 percent at 20,082.35 while the broader NSE index drops 0.06 percent to 6,071.25, with traders preferring to stay on the sidelines ahead of the central bank's monetary policy review decision due at 0530 GMT. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year bond yield is up 3 basis points (bps) at 7.89 percent after a central bank report said sustained fiscal consolidation was needed to create room for monetary easing, raising doubts about whether it would cut interest rates later in the day as widely expected. RUPEE -------------- The rupee is unchanged at 53.91/92 per dollar as month-end dollar demand gets offset by positive sentiment on the back of gains in regional shares. Cautiousness also prevails ahead of the central bank's policy review. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate is up 1 bp at 7.15 percent while the 1-year rate is up 2 bps at 7.58 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate is at 8.05/8.10 percent versus its Monday's close of 8.00/8.10 percent on higher demand for cash in the first week of a fresh reporting fortnight. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)