SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0753 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index was up 0.02 percent at 20,110 while the broader NSE index was up 0.19 percent to 6,086.80, off highs on profit-taking after India's central bank lowered its key policy rate as expected for the first time in nine months to support an economy set for its slowest growth in a decade, but signalled there was less room for aggressive cuts in future due to concerns over inflation. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year benchmark bond yield was flat at 7.87 percent from levels before the decision, and was up 1 basis point from its Monday close, after the country's central bank cut interest rates by a quarter percentage point, with its cautious stance on future policy disappointing investors. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 56.68/69 was stronger that previous close of 53.91/92 per dollar on the central bank's policy review. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate was up 2 bps at 7.16 percent while the 1-year rate was down 1 bp at 7.55 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate was at 8.00/8.05 percent versus its Monday's close of 8.00/8.10 percent on higher demand for cash in the first week of a fresh reporting fortnight. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)