SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0753 GMT
January 29, 2013 / 8:02 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0753 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index was up 0.02 percent at 20,110 while
the broader NSE index was up 0.19 percent to 6,086.80, off highs
on profit-taking after India's central bank lowered its key
policy rate as expected for the first time in nine months to
support an economy set for its slowest growth in a decade, but
signalled there was less room for aggressive cuts in future due
to concerns over inflation. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    The 10-year benchmark bond yield was flat at 7.87 percent
from levels before the decision, and was up 1 basis point from
its Monday close, after the country's central bank cut interest
rates by a quarter percentage point, with its cautious stance on
future policy disappointing investors. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee at 56.68/69 was stronger that previous close of
53.91/92 per dollar on the central bank's policy review. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    The benchmark 5-year swap rate was up 2 bps at 7.16 percent
while the 1-year rate was down 1 bp at 7.55 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate was at 8.00/8.05 percent versus
its Monday's close of 8.00/8.10 percent on higher demand for
cash in the first week of a fresh reporting fortnight. 
    
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

