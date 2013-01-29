FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 29, 2013 / 12:01 PM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index ends down 0.56 percent, and the broader NSE
index ends 0.41 percent lower, led by a decline in
rate-sensitive stocks such as HDFC Bank, after India's central
bank lowered its key policy rate, but made further rate cuts
conditional on government moves to control fiscal deficit.
 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    The 10-year bond yield ends down 1 basis
point at 7.85 percent, after the country's central bank cut
interest rates by a quarter percentage point, with its cautious
stance on future policy disappointing investors. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee ends stronger at 53.76/77 per dollar against its
Monday's close of 53.91/92, after the central bank cut interest
rates and CRR, with dollar inflows tied to a sizeable share sale
also aiding. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    The benchmark 5-year swap rate ends 3 basis points higher at
7.17 percent, while the 1-year rate is 1 bp higher at 7.57
percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's four-day cash rate ends at 7.95/8.05 percent, little
lower from previous close of 8.00/8.10 percent. 
    
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.