SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index ends down 0.56 percent, and the broader NSE index ends 0.41 percent lower, led by a decline in rate-sensitive stocks such as HDFC Bank, after India's central bank lowered its key policy rate, but made further rate cuts conditional on government moves to control fiscal deficit. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year bond yield ends down 1 basis point at 7.85 percent, after the country's central bank cut interest rates by a quarter percentage point, with its cautious stance on future policy disappointing investors. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ends stronger at 53.76/77 per dollar against its Monday's close of 53.91/92, after the central bank cut interest rates and CRR, with dollar inflows tied to a sizeable share sale also aiding. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate ends 3 basis points higher at 7.17 percent, while the 1-year rate is 1 bp higher at 7.57 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's four-day cash rate ends at 7.95/8.05 percent, little lower from previous close of 8.00/8.10 percent. (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)