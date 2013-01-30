SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0700 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index 0.02 percent higher, and the broader NSE index is up 0.05 percent, with modest gains in Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank. Caution prevails as the central bank makes further rate cuts conditional. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year bond yield at 7.87 percent, up 2 basis points (bps) from the previous close, tracking global crude oil prices. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 53.53/54 per dollar, stronger than 53.76/77 at its last close, boosted by the euro and other Asian share markets. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate up 1 bp at 7.18 percent, while the 1-year rate is also up 1 bp at 7.58 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.80/7.90 percent, lower than Tuesday's close of 7.95/8.05 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR , Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)