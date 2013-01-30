FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 30, 2013

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0700 GMT
#Financials
January 30, 2013 / 7:21 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0700 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index 0.02 percent higher, and the broader NSE index
is up 0.05 percent, with modest gains in Reliance Industries
 and ICICI Bank. Caution prevails as the
central bank makes further rate cuts conditional. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    The 10-year bond yield at 7.87 percent, up 2
basis points (bps) from the previous close, tracking global
crude oil prices.  
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee at 53.53/54 per dollar, stronger than 53.76/77 at
its last close, boosted by the euro and other Asian share
markets. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    The benchmark 5-year swap rate up 1 bp at 7.18 percent,
while the 1-year rate is also up 1 bp at 7.58 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's cash rate at 7.80/7.90 percent, lower than Tuesday's
close of 7.95/8.05 percent. 
    
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                 ,                   
 
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

