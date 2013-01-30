FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
January 30, 2013 / 12:02 PM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index ends 0.07 percent higher, and the broader NSE
index is up 0.1 percent, as Reliance Industries Ltd 
recovered from a four-session losing streak, while ICICI Bank
Ltd rose a day ahead of its quarterly earnings
results. Caution prevails as the central bank makes further rate
cuts conditional. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    The 10-year bond yield ends up 4 basis
points (bps) at 7.89 percent, as a sharp spike in global crude
oil prices reignited concerns about inflation and the bloated
current account deficit, with investors factoring in a cautious
central bank's approach on future rate cuts.  
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee at 53.30/31 per dollar, stronger than 53.76/77 at
its last close, strengthening to its highest level in nearly 
three-and-a-half months as dollar inflows for upcoming share
sales and positive sentiment on the back of a strong euro
helped. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    The benchmark 5-year swap rate up 8 bps at 7.25 percent, a
near seven-month high. The 1-year rate is also up 5 bps at 7.62
percent, its highest in a month.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's cash rate at 7.75/7.85 percent, lower than Tuesday's
close of 7.95/8.05 percent, reflecting the 25 bps cut in the
repo rate. 
    
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                 ,                   
 
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

