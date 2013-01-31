FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0405GMT
#Financials
January 31, 2013 / 4:21 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0405GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index is 0.13 percent lower and the broader NSE
index is 0.05 percent down, ahead of derivatives expiry and key
earnings results later in the session. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    The 10-year bond yield is down 1 basis point
(bp) at 7.88 percent, as a sharp spike in global crude oil
prices stalled after U.S. GDP numbers showed a contraction.
  
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee is at 53.15/16 per dollar, stronger than 53.30/31
at its last close, as expectations of dollar inflows for stake
sales in state-run firms keep sentiment bearish. 
 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    The benchmark 5-year swap rate is down 1 bp at 7.24 percent,
after hitting a near seven-month high in the previous session.
The 1-year rate is 2 bps lower at 7.60 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's cash rate is flat at 7.75/7.85 percent. 
    
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                 ,                   
 
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
