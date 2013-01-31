SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0405GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index is 0.13 percent lower and the broader NSE index is 0.05 percent down, ahead of derivatives expiry and key earnings results later in the session. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year bond yield is down 1 basis point (bp) at 7.88 percent, as a sharp spike in global crude oil prices stalled after U.S. GDP numbers showed a contraction. RUPEE -------------- The rupee is at 53.15/16 per dollar, stronger than 53.30/31 at its last close, as expectations of dollar inflows for stake sales in state-run firms keep sentiment bearish. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate is down 1 bp at 7.24 percent, after hitting a near seven-month high in the previous session. The 1-year rate is 2 bps lower at 7.60 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate is flat at 7.75/7.85 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR , Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)