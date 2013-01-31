FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0822 GMT
January 31, 2013 / 8:41 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0822 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index is 0.38 percent lower and the broader NSE
index is 0.23 percent down. ICICI Bank Ltd is down 1.3
percent after hitting its highest level since Nov. 16, 2010, on
profit-taking after the private sector bank posted a
forecast-beating 30.2 percent rise in third-quarter net profit.
  
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    The 10-year bond yield is down 1 basis point
(bp) at 7.88 percent as crude rally stalled.  
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee is at 53.25/26 per dollar, stronger than 53.30/31
at its last close, as expectations of dollar inflows for stake
sales in state-run firms keep sentiment bearish. 
 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate is still hovering near its
seven-month high. It is at 7.24 percent, down 1 bp on the day
after a sharp spike on Wednesday. The 1-year OIS swap rate is
also 1 bp lower at 7.61 percent. 

    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's cash rate is at 7.85/7.90 percent against
Wednesday's close of 7.75/7.85 percent . 
    
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                 ,                   
 
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
