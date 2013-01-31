SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0822 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index is 0.38 percent lower and the broader NSE index is 0.23 percent down. ICICI Bank Ltd is down 1.3 percent after hitting its highest level since Nov. 16, 2010, on profit-taking after the private sector bank posted a forecast-beating 30.2 percent rise in third-quarter net profit. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year bond yield is down 1 basis point (bp) at 7.88 percent as crude rally stalled. RUPEE -------------- The rupee is at 53.25/26 per dollar, stronger than 53.30/31 at its last close, as expectations of dollar inflows for stake sales in state-run firms keep sentiment bearish. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate is still hovering near its seven-month high. It is at 7.24 percent, down 1 bp on the day after a sharp spike on Wednesday. The 1-year OIS swap rate is also 1 bp lower at 7.61 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate is at 7.85/7.90 percent against Wednesday's close of 7.75/7.85 percent . --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR , Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)