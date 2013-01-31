FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 31, 2013 / 11:52 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index ends down 0.55 percent at 19,894.98 points
while the broader NSE index closes 0.35 percent lower at
6,034.75 points. The ICICI Bank was hit by
profit-booking after beating forecasts with its quarterly
earnings, while the expiry of January derivatives kept trading
volatile towards the end of the session. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    The 10-year bond yield ends up 2 basis points (bps) at 7.91
percent ahead of the sale of 120 billion rupees worth of bonds
on Friday. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee ended at 53.2150/2250 per dollar, stronger than
53.30/31 on Wednesday, as expectations of dollar inflows for
stake sales in state-run firms kept sentiment bullish but the
rupee came off the day's high of 53.07 on the back of month-end
dollar demand. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS ends up 1 bp at 7.26 percent
while the 1-year rate also ends 1 bp higher at 7.63 percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's cash rate ends steady at 7.75/7.85 percent . 
    
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                 ,                   
 
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.