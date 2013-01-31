SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index ends down 0.55 percent at 19,894.98 points while the broader NSE index closes 0.35 percent lower at 6,034.75 points. The ICICI Bank was hit by profit-booking after beating forecasts with its quarterly earnings, while the expiry of January derivatives kept trading volatile towards the end of the session. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year bond yield ends up 2 basis points (bps) at 7.91 percent ahead of the sale of 120 billion rupees worth of bonds on Friday. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended at 53.2150/2250 per dollar, stronger than 53.30/31 on Wednesday, as expectations of dollar inflows for stake sales in state-run firms kept sentiment bullish but the rupee came off the day's high of 53.07 on the back of month-end dollar demand. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS ends up 1 bp at 7.26 percent while the 1-year rate also ends 1 bp higher at 7.63 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ends steady at 7.75/7.85 percent . --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR , Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)