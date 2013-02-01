FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0430 GMT
February 1, 2013 / 4:41 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0430 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index up 0.19 percent at 19,932.20, while the
broader NSE index 0.18 percent higher at 6,045.65 at the start
of a new futures series. Banks like ICICI and SBI seen
recovering after recent falls and pulling up the index. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    The 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 7.92 percent as
some investors trim positions ahead of the sale of 120 billion
rupees of bonds later in the day. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee weaker at 53.27/28 per dollar versus its previous
close of 53.2150/2250 as traders cover short dollar positions
after the rupee rose to its highest level in three-and-half
months on Thursday, but gains in the domestic sharemarket and
the euro seen limiting the domestic currency's fall. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS steady at 7.26 percent, while
the 1-year rate down 1 basis point at 7.62 percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's three-day cash rate at 7.80/7.85 percent versus its
previous close of 7.75/7.85 percent on slightly higher demand in
the first week of the reporting fortnight. 
    
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                 ,                   
 
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

